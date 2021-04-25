Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,527,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,968 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $46,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Element Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 665,283 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

