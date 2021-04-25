Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches One Day Volume of $28,790.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and $28,790.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00269579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.17 or 0.01024171 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,915.96 or 1.00010367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.90 or 0.00636939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

