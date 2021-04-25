Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE:ELD opened at C$13.77 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,432.30. Insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 in the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

