Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EFGSY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Eiffage stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

