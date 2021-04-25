Effect.AI (EFX) Trading Up 0% This Week

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $43,540.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0614 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00309688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00026556 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

