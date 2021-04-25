Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.91.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after buying an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.