Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.91.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

