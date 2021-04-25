Edgeless Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $965,127.86 and $448.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00065564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.56 or 0.00693394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.65 or 0.07764448 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

