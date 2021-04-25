Ecolab (ECL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecolab stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.23. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

