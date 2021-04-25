eBoost (EBST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $626.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0572 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $626.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

