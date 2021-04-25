Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

