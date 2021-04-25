Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 81,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.08 million, a PE ratio of 125.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

