E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.40 by Independent Research

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.88 ($12.80).

E.On stock opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.13. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

