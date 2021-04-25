E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.40 by Independent Research

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.88 ($12.80).

E.On stock opened at €10.07 ($11.85) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.13. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

