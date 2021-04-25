e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $1,006,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after buying an additional 133,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

