e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELF. Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NYSE ELF opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after buying an additional 314,416 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock worth $13,598,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

