Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Down to $58.82

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.82, but opened at $56.66. Ducommun shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

