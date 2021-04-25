DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $91.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $107.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

