Drum Income Plus REIT (DRIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on May 27th

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DRIP opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 62 ($0.81).

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

