Drum Income Plus REIT (DRIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75 on May 27th

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DRIP opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. Drum Income Plus REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 62 ($0.81).
Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile
