Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $148.14 on Friday. Dover has a 1 year low of $79.87 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $125.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

