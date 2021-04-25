Dover Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dover in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $148.14 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $149.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

