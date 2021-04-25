Dora Factory 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.47 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for about $23.92 or 0.00049638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00064124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00060017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.70 or 0.00692429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.69 or 0.07780627 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.