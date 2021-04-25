DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $397,531.38 and approximately $27,684.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.00 or 0.00450633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

