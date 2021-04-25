Donut Hits Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $176,024.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00277464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.70 or 0.01038690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,657.40 or 0.99861846 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.09 or 0.00639280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00023006 BTC.

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

