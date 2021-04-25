DnB Asset Management AS Purchases Shares of 10,800 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.72.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

