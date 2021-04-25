DnB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,289,000.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $94.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

