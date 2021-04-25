DnB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.