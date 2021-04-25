DnB Asset Management AS Buys 1,014 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Unilever by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

UL stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

