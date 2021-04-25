DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 20,931 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,732,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

