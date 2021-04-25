DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital raised their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

BOOM stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.65 million, a P/E ratio of -128.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

