Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 308.9% during the first quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 12.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $38.40 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

