Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,534 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UE. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Capital One Financial cut Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

UE stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

