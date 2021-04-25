Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,635 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of VSE worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. VSE Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $45.01.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

