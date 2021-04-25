Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $28,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.78.

CHGG opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

