Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.43 Million Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $28,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $791.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

