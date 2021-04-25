Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.30 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.19% of International Seaways worth $28,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Seaways by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

INSW opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

