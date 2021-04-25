Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0330 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 47.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,979.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,216.87 or 0.04435581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.04 or 0.00454275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $778.38 or 0.01557411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00783381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $236.16 or 0.00472518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00415021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,277,346 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

