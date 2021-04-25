Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $742,830.14 and $6.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,279.51 or 0.04688836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.54 or 0.00451581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $749.94 or 0.01542594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.84 or 0.00725778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.65 or 0.00484713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.37 or 0.00414204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,281,191 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

