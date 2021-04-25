Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRNA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,529. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

