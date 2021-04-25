Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Temenos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $151.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.02. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

