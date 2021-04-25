Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

