Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

