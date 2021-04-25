Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €620.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €644.58 ($758.33).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €595.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €574.22. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.