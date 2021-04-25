Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.00.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $271.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.53. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $90.40 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

