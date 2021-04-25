Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.47.

ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $259.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

