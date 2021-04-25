Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.47.
ODFL opened at $257.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $138.00 and a one year high of $259.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.62.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after buying an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after buying an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $179,498,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
