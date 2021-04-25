Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $113.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $111.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

