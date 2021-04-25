Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $294.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $277.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MTN. Bank of America raised Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $333.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.40. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $153.09 and a one year high of $334.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $762,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $284,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

