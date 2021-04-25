Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVT. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evotec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

EVT stock opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Thursday. Evotec has a 52-week low of €21.31 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of €43.00 ($50.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.50.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

