Desjardins Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.71. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$489.58.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$461.94 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37. The company has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$465.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$443.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

