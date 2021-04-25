Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.24 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $398,841.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

