Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of HCICU stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

