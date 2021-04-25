Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto S.A. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

